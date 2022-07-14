Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.50.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.08.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $792.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

