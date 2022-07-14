Keep Network Trading Down 8.9% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $138.25 million and $788,423.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,488.92 or 0.99984374 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009364 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Keep Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “
Keep Network Coin Trading
