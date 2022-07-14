Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $126.38 or 0.00614439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $25.28 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,569.48 or 1.00004628 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

