Keybank National Association OH Acquires 176,462 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,462 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.50% of Timken worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,661,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,061. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $80.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

