Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $44,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,212. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.74 and its 200-day moving average is $239.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

