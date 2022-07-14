Keybank National Association OH Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.17% of Lincoln National worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 96,847 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

