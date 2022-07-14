Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $36,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,437 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 24,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

