Keybank National Association OH Purchases 17,164 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $29,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 90,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

