Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,061 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $25,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,860. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

