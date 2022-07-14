Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 677,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,023,000. Keybank National Association OH owned about 2.50% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,902,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 588,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,601,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 395,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000.

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 70,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

