Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.54. 194,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

