KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 115,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

