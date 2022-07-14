Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Down 2.9%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 7,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 14,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.92 price target on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

