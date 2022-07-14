Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.44

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.44 and last traded at C$16.52, with a volume of 57362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

