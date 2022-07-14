Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $34,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $135.09. 61,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,059. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

