Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $135.18. 59,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

