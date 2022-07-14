Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 6.6% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.03. 53,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,358,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $852.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

