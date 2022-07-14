Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 6.6% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.03. 53,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,358,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $852.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
