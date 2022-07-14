KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Short Interest Down 69.8% in June

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KINZW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. KINS Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.95.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KINS Technology Group (KINZW)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.