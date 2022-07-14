KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Short Interest Down 69.8% in June

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KINZW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11. KINS Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

