Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €71.00 ($71.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Kion Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kion Group from €102.00 ($102.00) to €92.00 ($92.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Kion Group from €110.00 ($110.00) to €91.00 ($91.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.2583 dividend. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

