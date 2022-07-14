KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KKR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE KKR traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.