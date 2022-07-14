Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

