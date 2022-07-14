Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,446. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

