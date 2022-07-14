Krilogy Financial LLC Has $25.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 222,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,649. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.