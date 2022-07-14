Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

WMT stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,319. The company has a market cap of $348.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average is $138.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

