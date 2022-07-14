Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 145,200 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after buying an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,327,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after buying an additional 905,366 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,060,000 after buying an additional 358,124 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 92,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,841. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

