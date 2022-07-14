Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after buying an additional 415,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after buying an additional 193,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,185,000 after buying an additional 262,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,286. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

