Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $65.95

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.95, but opened at $63.10. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 2,262 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

