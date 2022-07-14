Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2,631.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

