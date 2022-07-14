Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

