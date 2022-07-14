Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.
Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.