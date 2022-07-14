Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 2,567 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 118,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,076,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 316.8% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 261,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,767. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.