Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 344.6% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 1,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.