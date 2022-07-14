Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Up 1,297.6% in June

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 1,297.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

