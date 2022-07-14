LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. LIFULL has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Get LIFULL alerts:

LIFULL Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; and LIFULL Investment, a money funding website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.