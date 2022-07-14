Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Trading Up 1.5%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.75 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51.75 ($0.62). Approximately 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of £85.57 million and a PE ratio of 398.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.02.

About Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV)

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

