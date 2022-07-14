LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

LKQ stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,024. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 393.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

