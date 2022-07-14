Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

