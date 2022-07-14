Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 1,087.1% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS LMGDF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
Lumina Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
