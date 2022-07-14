Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 228,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,125. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

