Mad River Investors Acquires 7,000 Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Mad River Investors increased its holdings in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. RENN Fund makes up approximately 0.0% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in RENN Fund were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RENN Fund by 1,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RENN Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RENN Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RENN Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period.

Shares of RCG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 13,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,723. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

