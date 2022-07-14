Mad River Investors Sells 475 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Boeing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.84. 185,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.25.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

