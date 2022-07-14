Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.51. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$387.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.07.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.58 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

