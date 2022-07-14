Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPCGet Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.51. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$387.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.07.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.58 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

