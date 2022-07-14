Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

