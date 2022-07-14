Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.26

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.26 and last traded at $106.51, with a volume of 4399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.57.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

