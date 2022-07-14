Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 47700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

