Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Down 78.3% in June

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the June 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MGMLF stock traded down 0.01 on Thursday, hitting 0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.16. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of 0.12 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

