Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $151.59 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,304,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 989,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

