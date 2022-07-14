Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,287. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $315.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

