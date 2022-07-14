Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $416.79.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.39.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

