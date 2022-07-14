Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Shares of MTCH opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. Match Group has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

