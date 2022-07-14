Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.83 million. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

